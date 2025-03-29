José Soriano helps deliver Angels to shutout win over White Sox

Angels starting pitcher José Soriano delivers during the first inning of a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Yoán Moncada hit an RBI single against his former team in the eighth inning, and the Angels blanked the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Saturday.

Jorge Soler walked with two outs in the eighth and advanced to third on Mike Clevinger‘s wild pitch. Catcher Matt Thaiss had trouble locating the ball as Soler scampered around the bases.

Moncada then drove in Soler with a grounder back up the middle that went off Clevinger (0-1) for an infield single. Moncada played for the White Sox for the previous eight seasons before signing with the Angels in free agency.

Angels right-hander José Soriano (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball. He struck out five and walked two.

Soriano made 20 starts and two relief appearances for Los Angeles last year, going 6-7 with a 3.42 ERA. He was shut down in August because of right arm fatigue.

Ben Joyce worked the eighth and Kenley Jansen earned his first save of the season, finishing a two-hitter.

Jonathan Cannon pitched five innings of four-hit ball for Chicago. He struck out five and walked three.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell hurt his left hip while running out an infield single in the fifth inning, but told reporters after the game that he was not concerned about the injury, adding he didn’t expect it to keep him out of the lineup.

He was one for three in each of the Angels’ two games. The 25-year-old Adell had a .207 average in 130 games last season with 20 homers, 15 stolen bases and 62 RBIs.

Key moment: Jansen struck out Miguel Vargas and Luis Robert Jr. in the ninth before walking Andrew Benintendi. Andrew Vaughn then bounced to shortstop for the final out. It was Jansen’s 448th career save.

Key stat: Benintendi and Brooks Baldwin had the only hits for Chicago.

Up next: The teams conclude their season-opening series Sunday. Jack Kochanowicz pitches for the Angels, and Davis Martin starts for the White Sox.