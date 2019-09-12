Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to have surgery on left kneecap

Angels designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani will have surgery Friday on his left kneecap, the club announced on Thursday.

Ohtani, who has not pitched this season as he recovers from elbow ligament replacement surgery, will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks following his surgery Friday.

“Shohei Ohtani will undergo surgery tomorrow in Los Angles to address a bipartite patella in his left knee,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement released by the team. “A general timetable for this procedure is eight to 12 weeks for full recovery. We will update with more information following the procedure.”

Ohtani has played in 106 games this season, his second with the Angels. The left-handed hitter batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 runs batted in.

Advertisement

In his rookie season, he played in 104 games and hit .285 with 22 homers and 61 RBIs. The right-handed pitcher started 10 games in 2018, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.31 earned run average.