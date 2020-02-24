Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels are walked off in spring training loss to Brewers

The Angels’ David Fletcher walks to the batting cage during spring training practice in Tempe, Ariz.
The Angels’ David Fletcher broke up a no-hitter with a single in the fourth inning Monday.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Feb. 24, 2020
4:37 PM
PHOENIX — 

The Angels were walked off in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in their second game of spring training. Right-hander Jake Thompson issued three consecutive walks after allowing a double to start the ninth inning.

AT THE PLATE: David Fletcher singled with one out in the fourth inning, breaking up a no-hitter. … Jared Walsh, in camp vying for a spot as a backup first baseman, doubled to lead off the fifth and scored the Angels’ only run on a fielder’s choice groundout. … The Angels tallied three hits.

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Dillon Peters emerged unscathed from his spring debut despite getting into a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He stranded Milwaukee’s Eric Sogard, who doubled to start the inning; Avisaíl García, who drew a walk; and Brock Holt, who reached on an error. Peters struck out three in two innings. … Left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter, signed to a minor league deal last week, pumped 94-mph fastballs and struck out two right-handed batters in his first appearance. “Ball came out hot,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought he looked really sharp. He came off the mound, and he kind of was impressed with himself that he had that good of a first outing.”

EXTRA BASES: All-Star second baseman Tommy La Stella played in the field for the first time since fouling a ball off his shin in July. He made an error in the first inning when he slipped on the dirt behind second base and failed to handle a ground ball. The mistake loaded the bases with one out. … Six players on the travel roster shared a number with a fellow Angels player, causing confusion in the press box. Two No. 4s were even on the field during the fifth inning — shortstop Luis Rengifo and minor league outfielder Victor Acosta. … The Angels brought multiple prospects with them to American Family Fields, including Bahamian outfielder D’Shawn Knowles. His Jan. 16, 2001, birthdate flashed on the screen during his eighth-inning at-bat. “They could have dated my granddaughter,” Maddon said. “I said to [bench coach Mike Gallego], ‘I don’t think I’ve ever worked a spring training game with that many young players.’ ”

UP NEXT: Right-hander Dylan Bundy will start for the Angels on Tuesday at noon against the Cincinnati Reds in Tempe. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

Angels
Maria Torres
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
