Dillon Peters is sharp for Angels in their split-squad loss to Royals

An Angels split squad tied the Kansas City Royals 4-4 on Friday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. A different Angels split squad lost to the Royals 4-3 in Surprise, Ariz.

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Jose Suarez pitched in Tempe and allowed one run and two hits over three innings, his first outing this spring giving up a run. The run scored when left fielder Justin Upton lost a fly ball in the sun. … Dillon Peters threw three scoreless innings on the road in front of manager Joe Maddon, who traveled to the Royals’ complex in part because he wanted to watch the left-hander work. Peters has allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings this spring. He is vying for a spot on the opening day roster, likely as a swing man.

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout hit a home run over the berm in left-center field at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The monster shot gave the Angels a 3-1 lead in the third inning. It was Trout’s first extra-base hit of the spring. … Prospect Jo Adell doubled on the road. He is batting .316 ( six for 19) in seven Cactus League games.

Advertisement

EXTRA BASES: Angels pitcher Griffin Canning received an injection of biological substances in his right elbow in effort to address soreness that cropped up in the joint at the end of February. He will be shut down from throwing for three to four weeks and will begin the season on the injured list.

UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at noon PST. Julio Teheran is scheduled to start. TV: Prime Ticket. Radio: AM 830.

