Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to struggle at the plate this spring

The Angels lost 3-1 to the Seattle Mariners at Peoria Sports Complex on Tuesday.

AT THE PLATE: Shohei Ohtani has two hits in 19 at-bats this spring. He struck out twice Tuesday, increasing his Cactus League total to 11. Ohtani said a few days ago that he was “taking baby steps. Right now I’m looking for feel and seeing the ball at the plate. I’d rather not have lucky hits. I’d rather keep those for the season.” Manager Joe Maddon does not think Ohtani needs extra repetitions in side games. “He needs major league games to start,” Maddon said. “I told him he is going to hit .300 this year. He needs bright lights. He needs the game to count. He’s going to be just fine.”

ON THE MOUND: Reliever Ty Buttrey, sidelined since the second week of spring training because of an oblique issue, pitched for the first time. In a scoreless inning, he reached his usual upper-90s velocity. He said he felt comfortable and did not struggle with his mechanics. “I was kind of surprised,” he said. “I’m just amped up. That’s good to see, especially this early in my first outing. My velo’s good, and I just want to fine-tune the location a little bit and start working the changeup and slider a little more.” . . . Starter Dylan Bundy, who yielded one hit and no runs in his first 7 1/3 innings, gave up two runs and three hits over four innings. He struck out five.

EXTRA BASES: The Angels reassigned seven players to minor league camp, including infield prospect Jahmai Jones and pitching prospect Hector Yan, who are both on the 40-man roster. Jones was optioned to triple-A Salt Lake and Yan to advanced Class-A Inland Empire, promotions in each case. . . . Dillon Peters sprained his ankle coming down clubhouse stairs after his start against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. He was scheduled to pitch again Wednesday but was pushed back. The injury should not affect Peters’ availability to begin the regular season.

UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Oakland Athletics at Tempe Diablo Stadium at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Jose Suarez is scheduled to start. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.