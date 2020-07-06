Angels open regular season on road against Athletics, play the Dodgers six times
If Major League Baseball stages a 2020 season, the Angels will start their schedule July 24 with a four-game series in Oakland. It will be their fourth consecutive year opening at the Coliseum against the Athletics.
The announcement of the 60-game schedule was made Monday, hours after MLB released a statement expressing league officials’ faith in a coronavirus testing procedure that forced multiple teams, including the Angels, to delay or postpone workouts. Players around the league voiced concern about not receiving test results in a timely manner. Some wondered if the issues would endanger the season.
“I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable,” Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant said. “But honestly, I don’t really feel that way, which is why I’m trying to keep my distance from everybody and wear a mask so that we can get this thing going.”
If the issues are resolved, teams will play in three regions organized geographically. The Angels will play 40 games against their four American League West division rivals and the remaining 20 against five teams in the National League West. Highlights include a July 28 home opener against the Seattle Mariners, six games against the reigning division champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium (four on the road), and a nine-day home stand from Aug. 10-18.
The Angels will host the Dodgers Aug. 14-16 and travel to Dodger Stadium for a season-ending three-game series beginning Sept. 25.
The Angels will make three trips to Texas, where the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is among the highest in the country, beginning Aug. 7 when they visit the Rangers’ new digs at Globe Life Field.
Before the season starts, the Angels will play the Dodgers in Los Angeles in an exhibition July 21 at 6:40 p.m. They will also play exhibitions against the San Diego Padres on July 20 on the road and July 22 at Angel Stadium.
First pitch for most Angels home games will be at 6:40 p.m., about 30 minutes earlier than in the past.
ANGELS 2020 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
July 24-27: Angels at Athletics
July 28-30: Mariners at Angels
July 31-Aug.2: Astros at Angels
Aug. 4-6: Angels at Mariners
Aug. 7-9: Angels at Rangers
Aug. 10-12: Athletics at Angels
Aug. 14-16: Dodgers at Angels
Aug. 17-18: Giants at Angels
Aug. 19-20: Angels at Giants
Aug. 21-23: Angels at Athletics
Aug. 24-27: Angels at Astros
Aug. 28-31: Mariners at Angels
Sept. 2-3: Padres at Angels
Sept. 4-6: Astros at Angels
Sept. 9-10: Angels at Rangers
Sept. 11-13: Angels at Rockies
Sept. 15-17: Diamondbacks at Angels
Sept. 18-21: Rangers at Angels
Sept. 22-23: Angels at Padres
Sept. 25-27: Angels at Dodgers
MLB’s sample collectors didn’t show up at Angel Stadium on Sunday, prompting players to administer their own tests. The issue continued Monday with other teams.