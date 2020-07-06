Angels open regular season on road against Athletics, play the Dodgers six times

If Major League Baseball stages a 2020 season, the Angels will start their schedule July 24 with a four-game series in Oakland. It will be their fourth consecutive year opening at the Coliseum against the Athletics.

The announcement of the 60-game schedule was made Monday, hours after MLB released a statement expressing league officials’ faith in a coronavirus testing procedure that forced multiple teams, including the Angels, to delay or postpone workouts. Players around the league voiced concern about not receiving test results in a timely manner. Some wondered if the issues would endanger the season.

“I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable,” Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant said. “But honestly, I don’t really feel that way, which is why I’m trying to keep my distance from everybody and wear a mask so that we can get this thing going.”

If the issues are resolved, teams will play in three regions organized geographically. The Angels will play 40 games against their four American League West division rivals and the remaining 20 against five teams in the National League West. Highlights include a July 28 home opener against the Seattle Mariners, six games against the reigning division champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium (four on the road), and a nine-day home stand from Aug. 10-18.

The Angels will host the Dodgers Aug. 14-16 and travel to Dodger Stadium for a season-ending three-game series beginning Sept. 25.

The Angels will make three trips to Texas, where the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is among the highest in the country, beginning Aug. 7 when they visit the Rangers’ new digs at Globe Life Field.

Before the season starts, the Angels will play the Dodgers in Los Angeles in an exhibition July 21 at 6:40 p.m. They will also play exhibitions against the San Diego Padres on July 20 on the road and July 22 at Angel Stadium.

First pitch for most Angels home games will be at 6:40 p.m., about 30 minutes earlier than in the past.

ANGELS 2020 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

July 24-27: Angels at Athletics

July 28-30: Mariners at Angels

July 31-Aug.2: Astros at Angels

Aug. 4-6: Angels at Mariners

Aug. 7-9: Angels at Rangers

Aug. 10-12: Athletics at Angels

Aug. 14-16: Dodgers at Angels

Aug. 17-18: Giants at Angels

Aug. 19-20: Angels at Giants

Aug. 21-23: Angels at Athletics

Aug. 24-27: Angels at Astros

Aug. 28-31: Mariners at Angels

Sept. 2-3: Padres at Angels

Sept. 4-6: Astros at Angels

Sept. 9-10: Angels at Rangers

Sept. 11-13: Angels at Rockies

Sept. 15-17: Diamondbacks at Angels

Sept. 18-21: Rangers at Angels

Sept. 22-23: Angels at Padres

Sept. 25-27: Angels at Dodgers