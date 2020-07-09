Angels unveil their schedule for 2021 MLB regular season

Major League Baseball hasn’t staged its 2020 season but already is preparing for next year’s slate of games.

Along with the league’s 29 other teams, the Angels on Thursday revealed its schedule for 2021. The 162-game campaign is expected to begin April 1 with the Angels hosting the Chicago White Sox. It will be the first time the Angels open a season at home since 2016.

The calendar features interleague matchups against National League West teams, whom the Angels also are scheduled to face this summer if the nationwide surge of the coronavirus doesn’t threaten the viability of an abbreviated season.

Other notable dates from the 2021 schedule include: a two-game set against the Houston Astros to wrap up the opening homestand that starts on April 5; a three-game series against the Dodgers planned for May 7-9 at Angel Stadium; and a nearly two-week stretch from June 25 to July 7 in which the Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox without a day off. The Los Angeles portion of the Freeway Series will be held Aug. 6-8.

The Angels plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the team joining the major leagues throughout the year.