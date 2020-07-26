Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup: Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in game No. 3 vs. Athletics

By Maria Torres 
July 26, 2020
11:48 AM
1

OAKLAND — On the day he returns to the mound for the first time in nearly two years, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will be supported Sunday by a lineup missing Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols.

Rendon is still dealing with a sore oblique muscle. Pujols, 40, simply received the day off after playing two games in 24 hours to open the season. Rookie Jared Walsh drew the start at first base in Pujols’ place. Matt Thaiss was slotted into the designated hitter’s spot for the game against right-hander Mike Fiers.

When Ohtani first debuted as a two-way player in 2018, he made his first two starts against the Oakland Athletics. So facing a lineup composed of Marcus Semien, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman is familiar territory. He went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two games against the A’s. He held the team to a collective four for 43 and he struck out 18 batters over 13 innings.

Starting lineup

2

David Fletcher

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3

Mike Trout

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

Tommy La Stella

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

Justin Upton

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

Jared Walsh

Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

Andrelton Simmons

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

Jason Castro

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

Matt Thaiss

Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

Brian Goodwin

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Starting pitcher

11

Shohei Ohtani

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.