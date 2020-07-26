Angels lineup: Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in game No. 3 vs. Athletics

On the day he returns to the mound for the first time in nearly two years, Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will be supported Sunday by a lineup missing Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols.

Rendon is still dealing with a sore oblique muscle. Pujols, 40, simply received the day off after playing two games in 24 hours to open the season. Rookie Jared Walsh drew the start at first base in Pujols’ place. Matt Thaiss was slotted into the designated hitter’s spot for the game against right-hander Mike Fiers.

When Ohtani first debuted as a two-way player in 2018, he made his first two starts against the Oakland Athletics. So facing a lineup composed of Marcus Semien, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman is familiar territory. He went 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two games against the A’s. He held the team to a collective four for 43 and he struck out 18 batters over 13 innings.

Starting lineup

