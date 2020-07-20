Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels could be without Anthony Rendon in season opener

Angels' Anthony Rendon runs the bases during practice at Angel Stadium on July 3.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 20, 2020
5:32 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

The Angels might have to open the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season at Oakland on Friday night without their marquee winter acquisition.

Anthony Rendon’s oblique injury, which has sidelined the star third baseman since Thursday, appeared to take a little turn for the worse on Monday, throwing the former Washington Nationals slugger’s status for Friday night’s game in doubt.

“All I know is that he’s more sore today, and with that, he really had to back off his work,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said on a videoconference call before Monday night’s exhibition game against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park.

“On the surface, it would appear he’ll have to be pushed back. Knowing him, he’s going to want to play in that first game. I can’t tell you for sure if he’s out of it yet or how long he’s going to be out of it. He’s very motivated. It’s just that he has to get past the soreness.”

Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245-million contract as a free agent in December after helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series, felt some tightness in his rib cage during last Wednesday night’s intrasquad game in Angel Stadium.

He has not played since and did not make the trip to San Diego on Monday. Maddon said it’s too early to tell whether Rendon will have to start the season on the 10-day injured list.

“These types of injuries are so unpredictable, and I don’t like to give finish lines for injuries,” Maddon said. “I didn’t speak to the trainers yet, but it’s going to be slow for the next couple of days. I don’t know where that puts him in regard to the end of the week. He needs a couple of days to get that [soreness] out of there.”

If Rendon can’t play this weekend, Maddon said versatile utility man David Fletcher would most likely play third base, with the left-handed-hitting Matt Thaiss possibly seeing time there as well. Luis Rengifo could be an option if he overcomes a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for several days.

Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

