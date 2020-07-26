Shohei Ohtani doesn’t record a single out in a disastrous return to mound

Shohei Ohtani didn’t record an out in the two-way star’s long-awaited return to the mound for the Angels, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base before his day was done in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

The right-hander from Japan gave up Marcus Semien’s leadoff single and three straight walks before a mound visit and Mark Canha’s two-run single. Robbie Grossman singled in another run, and Angels manager Joe Maddon replaced Ohtani (0-1) with Matt Andriese down 4-0.

The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.

Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked out of a fifth-inning jam in relief of Mike Fiers for the win, and Liam Hendriks earned a four-out save after blowing a chance in Friday night’s 10-inning victory.

This was a long time coming for the Angels and 2018 AL Rookie of the Year Ohtani, who took visible deep breaths between pitches. Ohtani made his first appearance on the mound since Sept. 2, 2018 after not pitching last season following Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani threw 30 pitches, reaching 94.7 mph with his fastball — he averaged 96.7 mph and touched 100 mph in 2018.

He is expected to be the Sunday starter for the Angels this season and was under no pitch limit. Maddon insists he’s invested in Ohtani being a rare two-way player for what it also means to fans in Japan who have supported his quest. He will also make sure Ohtani stays healthy first.

“I’m looking forward to the day we can get a little bit more aggressive with him. I know he is, too,” Maddon said before the game.

Ohtani batted last season but didn’t pitch as he built his arm strength back up after surgery. He went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA over 10 starts and 51 2/3 innings in 2018 as a rookie.

A look at key factors in the Angels’ 6-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday:

1. Trout’s first extra-base hit: Mike Trout’s third-inning homer was the 286th of his career but only his first on a 3-0 pitch. Trout rarely swings in such counts. Of the previous 105 pitches he saw in 3-0 counts entering Sunday, 42 were balls and 58 were called strikes. He also fouled off two of the pitches.

2. Goodwin wheeling: Right fielder Brian Goodwin raced after a flyball and crashed into the Coliseum fence to rob an extra-bases hit from Tony Kemp in the bottom of the fourth inning. Minutes later, he sparked a small-ball rally in the fifth inning. On a slow roller to shortstop Marcus Semien, Goodwin burst out of the box and secure an infield single in 4.26 seconds. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second was 1.3 ft/sec better than his average last year. MLB average sprint speed is 27 ft/sec.

3. Andriese’s efforts: Right-hander Matt Andriese became the third pitcher in the last 25 years to throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his Angels debut. Jered Weaver and Nick Tropeano were the others.

— Maria Torres