Angels lineup: Shohei Ohtani is DH for the first time the day after pitching

For the first time in his major league career, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was placed in the lineup the day after pitching. He batted third Monday in the series finale against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani didn’t record an out in his return to the mound Sunday. He threw 30 pitches. He told Japanese reporters after the 6-4 loss he didn’t feel physically tired when he departed. That allowed manager Joe Maddon to use Ohtani as a batter Monday against A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt.

This is new territory for Ohtani. During his Nippon Professional Baseball career, he rarely appeared as a hitter the day after he pitched.

ANGELS STARTING LINEUP

