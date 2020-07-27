Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels lineup: Shohei Ohtani is DH for the first time the day after pitching

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria Torres 
July 27, 2020
12:02 PM
OAKLAND — For the first time in his major league career, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was placed in the lineup the day after pitching. He batted third Monday in the series finale against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani didn’t record an out in his return to the mound Sunday. He threw 30 pitches. He told Japanese reporters after the 6-4 loss he didn’t feel physically tired when he departed. That allowed manager Joe Maddon to use Ohtani as a batter Monday against A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt.

This is new territory for Ohtani. During his Nippon Professional Baseball career, he rarely appeared as a hitter the day after he pitched.

ANGELS STARTING LINEUP

3B David Fletcher

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

CF Mike Trout

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

DH Shohei Ohtani

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

LF Justin Upton

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2B Tommy La Stella

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

1B Albert Pujols

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

C Jason Castro

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

SS Andrelton Simmons

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

RF Brian Goodwin

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Starting pitcher Griffin Canning

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Maria Torres

