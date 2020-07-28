Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Anthony Rendon makes his Angels debut

Third baseman Anthony Rendon will make his highly anticipated Angels debut on Tuesday night, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons will miss the team’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245-million deal with the Angels in December after helping the Washington Nationals win the 2019 World Series, missed the season-opening four-game series at Oakland because of an oblique injury he suffered in mid-July. He will bat third against Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield, between Mike Trout and Justin Upton.

Simmons twisted his left ankle on the back side of the first-base bag while lunging to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Athletics. He was scheduled to be examined by team doctors on Tuesday. David Fletcher, who has started games at third base this season, will replace Simmons at shortstop.

Angels’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

