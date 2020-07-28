Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels starting lineup vs. Mariners: Anthony Rendon makes his Angels debut

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon throws during practice.
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will make his team debut Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
3:27 PM
Third baseman Anthony Rendon will make his highly anticipated Angels debut on Tuesday night, but shortstop Andrelton Simmons will miss the team’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245-million deal with the Angels in December after helping the Washington Nationals win the 2019 World Series, missed the season-opening four-game series at Oakland because of an oblique injury he suffered in mid-July. He will bat third against Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield, between Mike Trout and Justin Upton.

Simmons twisted his left ankle on the back side of the first-base bag while lunging to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Athletics. He was scheduled to be examined by team doctors on Tuesday. David Fletcher, who has started games at third base this season, will replace Simmons at shortstop.

Angels’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Taylor Ward — Right field

Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Patrick Sandoval — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.