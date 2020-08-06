Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup vs. Mariners: Shohei Ohtani will DH, Albert Pujols gets a day off

Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first against the Seattle Mariners on July 29
Shohei Ohtani returns to the Angels lineup Thursday as designated hitter.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2020
11:33 AM
Shohei Ohtani will return to the Angels lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park.

Ohtani, who will bat cleanup against Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker, missed the first two games of the series because of discomfort in his sprained right elbow, an injury he sustained in Sunday’s game against Houston and that will prevent him from pitching for the rest of this season.

Rookie right fielder Jo Adell is not in the lineup after experiencing a rough night defensively on Wednesday, when a key two-run double by Austin Nola in the seventh inning of Seattle’s 7-6 win fell between him and center fielder Mike Trout.

Justin Upton, who manager Joe Maddon said would platoon with Brian Goodwin in left field so Adell could play right, gets the start despite striking out three times Wednesday. Goodwin is starting in right field.

Before the game, the Angels optioned utility man Matt Thaiss and pitcher Jose Rodriguez off their big league roster, which had to be trimmed from 30 players to 28.

The move will leave the Angels thin at first base, with infielder Tommy La Stella and utility man Taylor Ward, neither of whom has much experience at the position, backing up Albert Pujols.

Angels’ starting lineup for Thursday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Tommy La Stella — First base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Brian Goodwin — Right Field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Max Stassi — Catcher

Angels catcher Max Stassi.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Dylan Bundy — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.