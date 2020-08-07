Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Jo Adell will not start

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell tries to chase down a deep fly ball.
Angels right fielder Jo Adell tries to chase down a deep fly ball against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Maria Torres 
Aug. 7, 2020
3:54 PM
Jo Adell was left out of the Angels’ lineup for a second consecutive game on Friday because of soreness in his right quad.

Manager Joe Maddon said Adell was “doing much better” and was available to pinch hit in the series opener against the Texas Rangers. Adell is expected to play in Saturday’s game in Texas.

Angels’ starting lineup for Friday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Mike Trout — Center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Tommy La Stella — Second base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Albert Pujols — First base

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Jason Castro — Catcher

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Brian Goodwin — Right Field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Griffin Canning — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.