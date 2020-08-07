Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Jo Adell will not start

Jo Adell was left out of the Angels’ lineup for a second consecutive game on Friday because of soreness in his right quad.
Manager Joe Maddon said Adell was “doing much better” and was available to pinch hit in the series opener against the Texas Rangers. Adell is expected to play in Saturday’s game in Texas.
1. David Fletcher — Shortstop
2. Mike Trout — Center field
3. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter
4. Anthony Rendon — Third base
5. Tommy La Stella — Second base
6. Albert Pujols — First base
7. Jason Castro — Catcher
8. Justin Upton — Left field
9. Brian Goodwin — Right Field
Griffin Canning — Starting pitcher