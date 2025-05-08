Advertisement
Olympics

Coliseum officially set to make history co-hosting 2028 Olympic opening ceremony

An LA 2028 sign is displayed in front of a blazing Olympic cauldron at the Coliseum.
The L.A. Memorial Coliseum will co-host the 2028 Olympic opening ceremonies, becoming the first venue to host the Olympic kickoff event three times.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow

During the near decade since L.A. was awarded the 2028 Olympics, new venues have arrived, proposed venues have fallen through and sports have shuffled, but the centerpiece of the ever-evolving plan has always been clear.

The Coliseum.

The iconic stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, LA28 announced Thursday, officially locking in the organizing committee’s proposal. While the Coliseum will become the first venue to host three Olympic events, the 2028 Games will also showcase one of the region’s newest cornerstones by using SoFi Stadium as a second venue for the Olympic opening ceremony and to host the opening ceremony for the Paralympic Games.

Advertisement

The dual-venue opening ceremony is a first for the Olympic Games, following another unprecedented format in Paris where athletes paraded down the Seine in boats.

Runners compete in the men's 5,000 meters at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games at the Coliseum.

Sports

Coliseum turns 100: Timeless Los Angeles cultural centerpiece endures as an icon

Over the past century, the Coliseum has been a cultural centerpiece for sprawling L.A., a place for sports, rock concerts, papal visits and even ski jumping.

“The venues selected for the 2028 opening and closing ceremonies will highlight Los Angeles’s rich sporting history and cutting-edge future, showcasing the very best that L.A. has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 president Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “These two extraordinary venues will create an unforgettable experience, welcoming fans from across the globe to an Olympic and Paralympic Games like never before.”

The Olympics will open on July 14, 2028 and close on July 30, while the Paralympics — the first to be hosted in L.A. — run from Aug. 15-27.

Advertisement

SoFi Stadium was one year into construction when L.A. was awarded the Games in 2017. The home of the Rams and Chargers will also host the Olympic swimming competition that was shifted to the second week of the Games while track and field at the Coliseum will take place during the first week.

More to Read

Olympics
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement