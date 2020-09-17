Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout power Angels to win over Diamondbacks

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout drove in two runs in the Angels’ 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels, who jumped to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and pounded out 14 hits on the way to their ninth win in 14 games. Jared Walsh also extended his Angels franchise record by scoring a run and driving in a run in his ninth consecutive game.

Griffin Canning (1-3) finally got a win in his 10th start of the season for the Angels, throwing five innings of six-hit ball with seven strikeouts. He allowed two runs, one earned.

Christian Walker had two hits and drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who won the series by scoring a combined 18 runs while winning the first two games.

Angels starter Griffin Canning delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning Thursday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Alex Young (2-4) yielded six runs on eight Los Angeles hits while failing to get out of the third inning.

The Angels jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning on Trout’s sacrifice fly and Rendon’s ninth homer of the season. Walsh had a sacrifice fly and Trout added an RBI single in the second.

Nick Ahmed drove in Arizona’s first run with an RBI double in the fourth. The Diamondbacks added another run in the fifth after four-time Gold Glove-winning Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons committed two errors on the same play, dropping Josh VanMeter’s soft two-out popup in the sun and then throwing wildly past first base.

Simmons atoned with an RBI single in the eighth. Every Angels starter got a hit except Justin Upton.