Sam Bachman answered Angels’ call. How are their other 2021 pitching prospects faring?

Pitching prospect Sam Bachman, selected 40th overall by the Angels in 2021, was called up ahead of the team’s game against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Angels pitching prospect Sam Bachman got the call around 1 a.m. Thursday that he was needed in The Show.

“I was super pumped,” Bachman said. “Didn’t sleep that night, but it’s a blessing.

“I’m super ready,” he added. “I just want to contribute in any way I can and it means the world to me. It’s been a dream, so I can’t wait to do it.”

The Angels made Bachman’s callup official ahead of their game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, designating reliever Reyes Moronta. The Angels roster now includes five of their first-round picks since 2015 — Taylor Ward ‘15, Matt Thaiss ‘16, Reid Detmers 2020, Bachman ‘21 and Zach Neto ‘22.

But Bachman also represents the second player from the draft class in which the Angels used every pick on a pitcher. Chase Silseth, also part of that ‘21 class, made his debut with the team last season as a starting pitcher and was called back this year to fill out the bullpen.

At double-A Rocket City, Bachman was a starter. In six starts this year, he went 3-2 with a 5.81 earned-run average, 20 batters walked and 29 struck out over 26 1/3 innings pitched. But the Southern League, which includes the Angels’ minor league affiliate, has been experimenting with tackier balls this season, which has had varying results across the board.

Bachman downplayed the effects of that baseball.

“It’s a game of adjustments,” he said. “Just gotta find consistency and work through it.”

Manager Phil Nevin explained that the players at Rocket City have still been going through their bullpen sessions with the regular major league baseball, so he’s not anticipating there being much of an adjustment to baseballs for Bachman at this level now.

Bachman, for now, projects to fill the same role as Silseth in the bullpen, a group in which the Angels have been finding success this year, but have been aggressive in working to improve its weak spots.

As Bachman gears up to make his debut over the weekend, here’s a roundup on where those other 17 players — the Angels never signed their final pick, Marcelo Perez — from that ‘21 draft class are now:

At triple-A Salt Lake:

LHP Eric Torres started this season at double-A, but was promoted to Salt Lake on Friday. Torres made 13 appearances in relief at Rocket City, collected one loss, three scores held, one save and a 5.14 ERA. He walked 15 batters and struck out 25 over 14 innings.

RHP Mason Erla was a non-roster invite to spring training this year. He was promoted to Salt Lake from Rocket City on May 19. He started seven games and threw one complete game, going 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA. He walked 18 and struck out 29 over 34 innings pitched.

At double-A Rocket City:

LHP Ky Bush started the season on the IL for an oblique injury and has not pitched yet in 2023. In 2022, he started 21 games at double-A, going 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA, walked 29 batters and struck out 101 over 103.0 innings pitched. He also played in the 2022 Futures Game.

RHP Landon Marceaux has made eight starts, going 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA, walked 12 batters and struck out 33 over 42.2 innings.

RHP Luke Murphy was a non-roster invite to Angels big league spring training this year. In double-A, he appeared in 12 games, predominantly as a relief pitcher, though made one spot start. He has a 7.36 ERA, walking nine batters and striking out 11 over 11 innings pitched.

RHP Brett Kerry started four of seven games, going 2-2 with two saves, a 4.33 ERA, walked 10 and struck out 28 over 27 innings pitched.

RHP Brandon Dufault made eight appearances in relief. He has a 3.97 ERA, walked 12 batters and struck out 12 over 11.1 innings pitched.

At high-A Tri-City:

RHP Jake Smith has appeared in 11 games in relief, with two wins, one save, a 13.00 ERA. He has walked 14 and struck out 10 over nine innings.

RHP Ryan Costeiu was put on the full season IL on April 6. He was initially shut down with an elbow injury in July 2022. In 2022, he started 10 of 16 games, going 3-5 with one save and a 3.42 ERA. He walked 19 batters and struck out 81 over 68 1/3 innings.

LHP Nick Jones has appeared in 14 games in relief, with one win, three losses, four scores held, two saves and a 4.41 ERA. He walked two batters and struck out 19 over 16 1/3 innings.

RHP Braden Olthoff started the season on the development list and is now on the 60-day IL. In 2022, he started 17 of 23 games, collected five wins, seven losses, one score held, one save and a 4.15 ERA. He walked 33 and struck out 73 over 108 1/3 innings.

RHP Glenn Albanese Jr. was sent back down to Tri-City to start this season after a brief promotion to Rocket City at the end of 2022. He also played for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic this year. He has not made an appearance in a game yet this season and is on the development list. In 2022, he made 32 appearances in relief, collected one win, one loss, two scores held, five saves in six opportunities and a 3.66 ERA. He walked 17 and struck out 53 over 46 2/3 innings pitched.

LHP Nick Mondak transitioned into a reliever in 2023 after spending last season as a starting pitcher. He made 10 appearances in relief and one spot start, collected one win, one loss, a 4.98 ERA and did not convert his one save opportunity. He walked four batters and struck out 25 over 21.2 innings pitched.

At single-A Inland Empire:

RHP Andrew Peters started the season on the IL after spending most of 2022 there. He started four of 12 games between 2021 and 2022, collected two wins, four losses and a 7.36 ERA.

LHP Mason Albright started five of six games, going 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA. He walked 10 and struck out 27 over 27 1/3 innings pitched.

LHP Mo Hanley had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has not made an appearance in a game for any Angels minor league affiliate yet, but was assigned to Inland Empire on Wednesday.