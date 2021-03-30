What time do the Angels play opening day and every day in 2021?

A hopeful Angels team looking to end its seven-year playoff drought will open its 162-game regular-season schedule against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PDT.

The Angels will play four games against the White Sox and two games against the Houston Astros before hitting the road April 8 to play the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., on their first trip of the season.

Below is the Angels’ game-by-game schedule. Most games will be televised by Bally Sports West (formerly Fox Sports West) and Bally Sports SoCal (formerly Prime Ticket). Select games will be available on KCOP, ESPN, and FS1. Out-of-market viewers can stream games on MLB.TV.

All Angels games will be broadcast by 830 AM and 1330 AM (Spanish). Game times and TV channels are subject to change.