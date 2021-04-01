Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Infielder David Fletcher agrees to a five-year extension with the Angels

David Fletcher throws a ball.
Angels second baseman David Fletcher makes a throw to first base in an Aug. 24 game against the Houston Astros.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Hours before he was set to take the first at-bats of the Angels’ 2021 season, David Fletcher agreed to a contract extension with the team, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The five-year deal, which will be worth at least $26 million and includes club options for sixth and seventh years, represents the first big contract the Angels have made under new general manager Perry Minasian.

Fletcher, who according to the source passed a physical earlier Thursday, was set to enter arbitration next offseason and become a free agent after 2024. He will now be under contract with the Angels through at least 2025.

The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick is coming off a career-best 2020 campaign in which he hit .319 with an .801 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, earning MVP votes in his third MLB season.

In 283 career games, he has a .292 average, coupling his trademark contact swing with superb defense at multiple infield positions.

After previously playing a utility role, Fletcher is opening 2021 as the Angels everyday second baseman. This spring, manager Joe Maddon said he considered Fletcher to be one of the best in MLB at the position.

“This guy is that good,” Maddon said. “He’s that good on defense, and he is that good at the plate, and he is that good of a baseball player. He’s not an analytical maven by any means, but he is a dynamic baseball player that given the opportunity is going to show it.”

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
