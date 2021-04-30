Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Andrew Heaney’s heater is hit hard: Observations from Angels’ loss at Seattle

The Angels' Andrew Heaney, right, walks off the mound after being pulled by manager Joe Maddon, left. Kurt Suzuki looks on.
The Angels' Andrew Heaney, right, walks off the mound after being pulled by manager Joe Maddon, left, in the fourth inning Friday night. Catcher Kurt Suzuki looks on.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
SEATTLE —

Andrew Heaney’s favorite pitch is an elevated fastball.

On Friday, he just didn’t get his fastball elevated enough.

Three times, the Seattle Mariners hit home runs off the Angels’ left-handed starter in their 7-4 win at T-Mobile Park. All three times, it was a fastball up, but not out of the zone that was hammered out of the yard.

Those were the type of fine margins that doomed the Angels in Friday’s series opener.

Albert Pujols twice watched loud fly balls die at the track. Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon were called out on borderline strikes in back-to-back at-bats in the top of the sixth. Dylan Moore scored an insurance run for the Mariners the next half-inning after drawing a leadoff walk and advancing around the bases on a wild pitch, stolen base and throwing error on catcher Kurt Suzuki.

With the loss, the Angels (12-12) fell back to .500 on the season and will need to win their final two games in Seattle to avoid a losing record on this 10-game road trip.

Here are three observations from Friday:

Heaney chased

It didn’t take long for the Mariners to get to Heaney.

After the Angels had taken a two-run lead in the top of the first on a Rendon RBI double and Jared Walsh sacrifice fly, Mariners lead-off hitter Mitch Haniger immediately got his team back in the game, launching a 434-foot home run to dead center when Heaney tried to climb the ladder with a 94 mph four-seamer.

Moore did damage on a similar pitch to lead off the second, swinging at another elevated fastball in a full count for a solo shot to left that tied the game.

Moore drove in another run with an RBI single in the third before Tom Murphy took Heaney deep in the fourth inning. Once again, Heaney tried using a high fastball for his putaway pitch in an 0-2 count. But Murphy drove it the other way, just clearing the wall in right-center to put the Mariners in front for good.

Angels manager Joe Maddon removed Heaney after the Murphy home run, ending the left-hander’s night after only 3 1/3 innings. It was the fifth time in the Angels’ last eight games their starter failed to complete the fourth.

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani, center, is greeted by teammate Mike Trout after Ohtani homered in the third inning April 30, 2021.
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, center, is greeted by teammate Mike Trout after Ohtani homered in the third inning.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Ohtani hits eighth homer

Before the game, Maddon talked at length about the pitcher-catcher relationship between Shohei Ohtani and Suzuki — a battery the manager will try to keep intact for the time being.

“It just appears as if they’re getting somewhat on the same page,” Maddon said. “That’s not to say I would hesitate to put [Max Stassi] back there [with Ohtani]. Just as of right now, leave it alone. Suzuki, I’m telling you, the guy is totally committed to his pitcher. I love it.”

Batting second in the lineup as the designated hitter Friday night, Ohtani went on to contribute offensively too.

In his first at-bat against Mariners starter Chris Flexen, Ohtani whiffed on two changeups and flied out on a third — a continuation of his recent struggles against the off-speed pitch. But when Flexen challenged Ohtani with the changeup again in the third, the two-way star didn’t miss, hitting his eighth home run of the season to right field.

Ohtani is now tied for second on MLB’s home run leaderboard.

Short hops

The Angels reinstated outfielder Juan Lagares from the injured list, but then optioned him to triple-A … Maddon declined to say whether the Angels were one of the nine unnamed teams that MLB announced have reached the 85% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations among Tier I personnel.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
