Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Rays on Tuesday

The Angels had to scratch Shohei Ohtani from his scheduled start Monday after he was hit by a pitch over the weekend, and as a result, the startingrotation has been shuffled with Alex Cobb set to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

Cobb’s first season with the Angels has not gone well. His ERA is 7.16 and he surrendered at least three runs in all four of his starts, yet the Angels are 3-1 in those starts.

The Rays are giving Shane McClanahan his second career start after he gave up two runs in four innings against the Oakland Athletics in a 3-2 loss.

The Rays are scoring the third-fewest runs at home in MLB at 3.1 per game, while their 5.7 runs per game on the road lead MLB.

(VSiN)

The Rays have played the most overs in road games in the league with 10 of their 13 road games going over — including six of their last seven road games — while seven of the Angels’ 11 home games have gone over.

