Angels

Watch every Shohei Ohtani home run so far this season

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his home run ball clear the right center field wall
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ethan Sands
1

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has gained worldwide recognition for elite pitching and hitting throughout the 2021 season.

His 14 home runs this season place him among the best hitters in Major League Baseball this season, drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth and a Japanese comic book hero.

Watch all of Ohtani’s home runs so far this season.

2

No. 1: April 3 vs. White Sox

3

No. 2: April 4 vs. White Sox

4

No. 3: April 9 vs. Blue Jays

5

No. 4: April 13 vs. Royals

6

No. 5: April 21 vs. Rangers

7

No. 6: April 24 vs. Astros

8

No. 7: April 25 vs. Astros

9

No. 8: April 30 vs. Mariners

10

No. 9: May 3 vs. Rays

11

No. 10: May 6 vs. Rays

12

No. 11: May 14 vs. Red Sox

13

No. 12: May 16 vs. Red Sox

14

No. 13: May 17 vs. Cleveland

15

No. 14: May 18 vs. Cleveland

Angels
Ethan Sands

Ethan Sands is an intern in the Sports department at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Ellicott City, Md., he attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated in the spring of 2021 with honors. Sands worked for the local radio and television station WOUB as a producer and on-air talent and as the multimedia director of the local newspaper, the Post, while at school. He interned with a podcast studio, Podcast Village, which allowed him to work with ESPN Radio, the Undefeated, the Santana Moss Show and more. In 2020, he was one of 16 students selected from across the country into the Sports Journalism Institute.