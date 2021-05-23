Watch every Shohei Ohtani home run so far this season

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani has gained worldwide recognition for elite pitching and hitting throughout the 2021 season.
His 14 home runs this season place him among the best hitters in Major League Baseball this season, drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth and a Japanese comic book hero.
Watch all of Ohtani’s home runs so far this season.
No. 1: April 3 vs. White Sox
No. 2: April 4 vs. White Sox
No. 3: April 9 vs. Blue Jays
No. 4: April 13 vs. Royals
No. 5: April 21 vs. Rangers
No. 6: April 24 vs. Astros
No. 7: April 25 vs. Astros
No. 8: April 30 vs. Mariners
No. 9: May 3 vs. Rays
No. 10: May 6 vs. Rays
No. 11: May 14 vs. Red Sox
No. 12: May 16 vs. Red Sox
No. 13: May 17 vs. Cleveland
No. 14: May 18 vs. Cleveland