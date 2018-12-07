Ethan Sands is an intern in the Sports department at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Ellicott City, Md., he attended the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and graduated in the spring of 2021 with honors. During his time at Ohio University, Sands worked for local radio and television station WOUB as a producer and on-air talent while rounding out his time at the university as the multimedia director of the award-winning local newspaper, the Post. Sands was one of seven students selected to attend the Scripps in D.C. program in 2019. He interned with a podcast studio, Podcast Village, which allowed him to work with ESPN Radio, the Undefeated, the Santana Moss Show and more. In 2020, he was one of 16 students selected from across the country into the Sports Journalism Institute. Sands has been playing and working in sports his entire life, and his goal is to continue to bring light to marginalized communities in the sports industry.