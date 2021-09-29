Angels’ Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch again this season

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season.

The Angels two-way star will not make another pitching start this year, manager Joe Maddon announced Wednesday, with Ohtani set to serve only as the team’s designated hitter over the final five games.

Maddon said the decision was mutual between Ohtani and the team.

“Just talking with him, he just felt as though it’s the right time to shut it down right now,” Maddon said, adding: “He finished with two really strong outings, and there’s really nothing to gain right now. It’s probably the best thing to have him not pitch. But again, this was a conversation with him.”

Ohtani, 27, finishes the season with a 9-2 record and 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. In 130 1/3 innings, he struck out 156 batters and had a WHIP of 1.09.

And he did it all after making only three pitching starts in the 2½ previous seasons because of arm injuries.

“There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” Maddon said. “He’s exceeded expectations on the mound this year.”

Coming into the year, there were questions about whether Ohtani could recapture the dominant pitching form he flashed during his career in Japan and the first half of his 2018 rookie season in the big leagues.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2018, then being shut down after only two outings on the mound last year because of a forearm injury, he finally benefitted from a healthy offseason this winter. He arrived at spring training throwing 100 mph fastballs almost from the outset.

Once the season began, he and the team laid out his schedule on a start-by-start basis, keeping him on a normal cycle in the pitching rotation as long as he felt fresh.

He missed a couple outings because of a blister in April, and also dealt with fatigue and arm soreness later in the season.

But he never went on the injured list, instead posting the lowest ERA by an Angels pitcher with at least 20 starts since Garrett Richards in 2014.

He became the second Angels pitcher since 2016 (along with Andrew Heaney in 2018) to have 130 innings and 150 strikeouts in a season.

“This could not have worked out any better,” Maddon said. “I think 130 [innings] is a really nice number going into next year.”

Ohtani got better as the season went along, steadily improving his command and working deeper into games.

His final two outings — an eight-inning, two-run, 10-strikeout start against the Oakland Athletics, and a seven-inning, one-run, 10-strikeout start against the Seattle Mariners — were two of his best.

“His confidence came up,” Maddon said. “He figured out his delivery to the point where he knows where his fastball is going.”

Combined with his production at the plate — where he has a .256 batting average with 45 home runs and 98 RBIs — Ohtani is seemingly a shoo-in to win the American League MVP award.

As Maddon looked ahead to the offseason and next year, he was confident the right-hander would be able to build upon his breakthrough 2021 performance.

“Everything that he did this year I think is just going to permit him to have more confidence next year,” Maddon said. “I would obviously like to see him replicate it and add more innings next year. That’s about it.”