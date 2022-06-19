Mike Trout makes home-run history as Angels finally revive winning ways

Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 Sunday.

Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. The four game-winning home runs was also the most ever in a single season, according to STATS.

Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners.

The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Max Stassi added an RBI double for the Angels, who won four of five against Seattle.

Kenny Rosenberg was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake City by the Angels to make his first career start and third major league appearance. The left-hander held the Mariners to two hits in 4 2-3 innings.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got the win, pitching the sixth inning with two strikeouts. Six Angels pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Logan Gilbert (7-3) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

The Mariners loaded the bases in the fourth on two walks and a single by J.P. Crawford, but Cal Raleigh grounded out.