Shohei Ohtani exits early with stomach virus as Angels drop series to Tigers

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers.
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Detroit Tigers in a 4-0 loss Sunday afternoon. Ohtani pitched four innings before leaving the game because of a stomach virus.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Dave Hogg
Associated Press
DETROIT — 

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Angels on Sunday.

The Tigers’ Riley Greene had a 448-foot homer on the first pitch he saw from Angels starter Shohei Ohtani (10-8) — the longest home run Ohtani has allowed in the majors, one that went over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-centerfield. Greene ended up reaching base four times.

Ohtani left the game with a stomach virus after four innings, in which he allowed three runs on five hits and four walks for the Angels (52-69).

Rodriguez (2-3) hadn’t pitched in the majors since suffering a rib-cage injury May 18. He left the team after a June 9 rehab assignment to deal with family issues, and was on the restricted list until Friday.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout plays against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game.

Detroit’s pitchers held the Angels scoreless in the final 15 innings of the series. Los Angeles had two on and two out in the third, but Greene made a diving catch in center to rob Luis Rengifo of at least one RBI.

Ohtani retired the first two batters in the fourth, but walked Akil Baddoo and Greene before Victor Reyes made it 3-0 with a triple. Kody Clemens increased the lead to 4-0 in the fifth with an RBI double off Jimmy Herget.

Up next for Angels: A four-game series in Tampa Bay, starting Monday. Tucker Davidson (2-3, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener for the Angels against Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 2.32).

