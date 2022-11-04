Albert Pujols’ personal-services contract: What it means for Angels and Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols smiles during batting practice in October. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

From a legal standpoint, the definition of a personal-services contract is “any agreement for somebody to perform services for an employer or an organization for a period of time,” said Todd Scherwin, regional managing partner of the Los Angeles office of Fisher & Phillips law firm.

Some players who have carried out their personal-services deals have acted as consultants and some have made certain appearances at events as team ambassadors. After Pujols signed in 2011, The Times reported that his contract included being a consultant to Arte Moreno and being an on-field instructor at spring training. However, the personal-services contract isn’t with Moreno, it’s with the Angels, according to a person familiar with the contract but not authorized to speak publicly about it. Moreno announced in August that he’s exploring the sale of the team and took on Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors for the potential sale process.

Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan and Craig Biggio had personal-services deals with the Houston Astros after retiring. Another Hall of Famer, Ozzie Smith, had one with St. Louis. And Ryan Zimmerman, who retired last winter, has one with the Washington Nationals.

Ryan’s deal included working with the baseball operations staff and Biggio’s deal made him a special assistant to the former Astros general manager Ed Wade, per ESPN. Part of Smith’s deal included showing up for opening day festivities and before playoff games, the St. Louis Dispatch reported. Zimmerman, in March, said he wanted to explore doing different things over the course of his 10-year deal with the Nationals, like working with their minor leaguers and talking with coaches.

Pujols and Zimmerman were two of the last publicly known players to have personal-services contracts offered.