Angels’ win streak snapped in loss to Mariners

Angels’ Matt Thaiss walks away after striking out against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the fifth inning on Tuesday in Seattle.

Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers and combined to drive in nine runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez’s 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.

Pollock’s two-run homers off Jaime Barria came in the fifth and seventh, with the second one giving the Mariners an 11-run lead.

Julio Rodriguez scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and doubled twice as the Mariners collected 13 hits.

The Angels’ runs came in the eighth on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

The win was Seattle’s first in five games. The Angeles had their three-game win streak end.