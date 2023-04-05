Shohei Ohtani, Logan O’Hoppe shine: takeaways from Angels’ opening trip

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani has not slowed down from his dominance of the last two seasons.

In his first two starts, he showed that when he’s on his game, he’s every bit an ace pitcher. And when he doesn’t have his best command … well, he’s still an ace.

In Seattle on Wednesday, for example, he struggled in the 48-degree weather, walking four batters, giving up three hits and hitting two batters in an inning (and game) for the first time in his MLB career. He also had two pitch clock violations, one as a pitcher and one as a hitter. He gave up just one earned run and struck out eight batters.

As a designated hitter, he went six for 21 over the six games, with two home runs, three runs scored total and six RBIs. He also has a 29-game streak of reaching base safely (dating to last season), the second-longest active streak after the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (39 games).