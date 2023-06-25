Angels lose two of three against Rockies despite outscoring them 32-12 in series
Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and the Colorado Rockies edged the Angels 4-3 on Sunday, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.
The Rockies entered the series mired in a season-worst eight-game losing streak, but took two of three from the Angels, who had a 32-12 scoring advantage.
The Angels lost for the fourth time in five games after winning 10 of their previous 13 games.
Tovan extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games with a solo homer to right field in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. He is batting .351 in his nine-game run.
Gomber (5-7) gave up five hits, a walk and two runs, with three strikeouts, through five innings. Entering the game, the 29-year-old left-hander had given up 22 earned runs in 22 innings in his last five appearances.
In the ninth inning, Justin Lawrence forced Luis Rengifo into a groundout with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first and picked up his fourth save of the season.
Shohei Ohtani drove in his majors-leading 61st RBI of the season on a triple in the sixth inning.
Ohtani, Taylor Ward and Eduardo Escobar each finished with two hits for the Angels, who out-hit the Rockies 8-5. Colorado had been 6-31 this season when out-hit by its opponent.
Angels starter Tyler Anderson (4-2), a former Rockies first-round pick in 2011 who went on to play four seasons for the club, took the loss after giving up three runs in six innings while striking out a season-high nine.
Seeking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers.
