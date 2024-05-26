Jo Adell’s spectacular catch can’t save Angels from being swept by Cleveland

Angels relief pitcher Adam Cimber is pulled by manager Ron Washington during the sixth inning of the Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Ben Lively pitched seven innings of two-run ball as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Angels 5-4 on Sunday for their ninth consecutive win.

It’s the longest win streak for Cleveland since it won an AL-record 22 in a row from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017. It matched the franchise’s best 53-game start at 36-17, also accomplished in 1920, 1954 and 1995. The team reached the World Series in all three of those seasons, winning in 1920.

Lively (4-2) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Reid Detmers (3-5) struck out eight in five innings, but he was charged with three runs and four hits.

Cleveland star José Ramírez walked twice and drove in a run after going deep three times in the first two games of the series. He was robbed of a homer when Jo Adell made a leaping catch in the eighth.