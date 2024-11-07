Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks agrees to one-year, $2.5-million deal with Angels

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in August. Hendricks agreed to a one-year deal with the Angels on Thursday.

The Angels and right-handed starter Kyle Hendricks finalized a $2.5-million, one-year contract Thursday.

Hendricks had spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs. He is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons.

He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team’s first title since 1908.

To make room for Hendricks on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryan Miller was designated for assignment by the Angels.

Hendricks was an All-Star in 2016, going 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA. He pitched 4⅓ shutout innings as the Cubs lost Game 3 to Cleveland 1-0 and 4 2/3 innings in Chicago’s 8-7, 10-inning win in Game 7.

Hendricks, who turns 35 on Dec. 7, was 4-12 with a 6.27 ERA in 24 starts this season and had a 3.14 ERA in five relief appearances from May 23 to June 14. He completed a $70-million, five-year contract.

He allowed two hits over 7⅓ innings in his final game with the Cubs, on Sept. 28 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, and was given an ovation. Hendricks came out of the dugout to wave to the crowd.

Hendricks went to college at Dartmouth. He attended Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, about 25 miles from Angel Stadium.