Tyler Anderson shines and Zach Neto makes an impact in Angels’ win over Giants

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers during the first inning of a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Tyler Anderson gave up three hits and struck out six over six innings, Zach Neto hit an RBI double in his first at-bat of the season and the Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Friday night.

Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn and Kenley Jansen each threw scoreless innings in relief of Anderson (2-0), with Jansen getting his 452nd career save as the Angels broke a four-game losing streak.

Logan Webb (2-1) struck out 12 while giving up four hits and walking none over six innings, but he stumbled after whiffing Jorge Soler and Logan O’Hoppe to open the second.

Advertisement

Nolan Schanuel roped a double to right-center field, and Neto — who missed the first three weeks of the season while rehabilitating his surgically repaired right shoulder — rifled a 106-mph one-hopper past shortstop Willy Adames and into left-center for an RBI double and a 1-0 lead.

Kyren Paris hit a grounder to the left of third baseman Matt Chapman that deflected off the glove of the five-time Gold Glove Award winner and into left field for an error that allowed Neto to score an unearned run to make it 2-0.

No. 9 hitter Jo Adell doubled and singled twice for the Angels.

The left-handed Anderson has limited right-handed hitters to a major league-low .077 average (four for 52) this season (minimum 50 plate appearances) after he held Heliot Ramos, Adames, Chapman, Wilmer Flores and Tyler Fitzgerald to a combined one for 12.

Advertisement

With a runner on first and two outs in the seventh, Paris, the Angels’ second baseman, made a lunging, backhand grab of LaMonte Wade Jr.’s one-hop smash and threw to first for the out, preventing the Giants from putting two on for the top of the order.

Up next: Angels right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.20 ERA) will start against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.80 ERA) on Saturday.