Jorge Polanco homers twice for Seattle in win over Angels

Jorge Polanco hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The first blast from Polanco was a three-run shot in the second inning to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead. Polanco then had a two-run shot off reliever Jose Fermin — his ninth homer of the season — to make it 5-1 in the seventh. Polanco, the American League’s reigning player of the week, was already on a tear, going eight for 17 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs in five games last week.

It was enough for Seattle starter Bryce Miller, who gave up two hits in five scoreless innings and struck out six. Miller needed to be sharp too, considering Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was solid over six innings outside of Polanco’s first homer.

Advertisement

Logan O’Hoppe had a solo homer in the seventh for the Angels, and they scored two in the eighth on run-scoring doubles by Nolan Schanuel and Jorge Soler.

Andrés Muñoz got the last three out for his 11th save to give the Mariners their 17th win and fifth victory in six games.

Key moment

Shortly after two Mariners hitters reached base on walks and with two out in the second inning, Polanco got a sinker over the outside corner from Kochanowicz and rifled it over the wall in right-center.

Advertisement

Key stat

Polanco is the first Mariner with two multihomer games in a three-game span since Cal Raleigh last season. Polanco is also the first Mariner with two multihomer games before the end of April since Nelson Cruz in 2015.

Up next

Seattle’s Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.71) starts Wednesday against the Angels’ Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.60) in the finale of the two-game series.

