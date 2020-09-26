Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Rams’ Les Snead on the team’s great start and social justice

Los Angeles Times columnist LZ Granderson talked with Les Snead, General Manager of the Los Angeles Rams, about the team’s hot start and how he and the players are dealing with covid and social issues this year.

By LZ Granderson
Mark Potts
Sep. 26, 2020
6 AM
