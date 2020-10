Dodgers sweep the Padres to take the NLDS

The Dodgers steamrolled the Padres, completing a three-game sweep with a 12-3 win in Game 3 at Globe Life Field on Thursday to keep their undefeated postseason record intact. They advanced to face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 is Monday, also at Globe Life Park. Los Angeles, the National League’s top seed, will be the home team on a nine-game winning streak.