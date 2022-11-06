Chargers at Falcons HP
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) is stopped just short of the goal line by Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run ahead of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore / Associated Press)