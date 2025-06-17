Why Chargers are confident Justin Herbert will be able to ‘attack down the field more’

Jim Harbaugh shouted out free-agent additions, promising rookies, a former practice squad player and a second-year pro trying to build on his exceptional debut. While trying to highlight only offseason standouts, the Chargers coach instead used a winding answer to mention 12 different players.
That type of depth is by design.
“The competitive waters are so heated,” Harbaugh said as the Chargers finished minicamp last week. “As it stands now, to get to 53, there would be some really good players that would have to not be on the 53. … It’s in a really good place right now because so many have been added or trained themselves to be in ascending place.”
After three phases of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp that saw nearly perfect attendance minus minor injuries or illnesses, the Chargers enter their summer break with confidence. Here’s what we learned about the Chargers during the offseason:
Options on offense breed optimism
Adding just any receiver wasn’t going to be enough this offseason. Bringing in second-round draft pick Tre’ Harris, fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith and free agent Mike Williams show a clear intention to add a significant vertical threat to an offense that generated the fewest passing yards of Justin Herbert’s NFL career.
“We’re certainly not going to be just bombs away every play,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, “but it’s going to allow us to attack down the field more, or at least present the opportunity to. We’ll hopefully have that aspect to our offense, as well our ground-and-pound mentality.”
Harris, who averaged 17.7 yards per catch and 100.8 yards receiving per game in two years at Mississippi, earned more reps with the No. 1 offense as minicamp progressed, trading positions with Jalen Reagor while Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston remained the top two options.
Lambert-Smith was the only player in Penn State history with multiple 80-yard receptions and ranked eighth nationally with 19.62 yards per catch last year for Auburn. He was sidelined for the end of the offseason program with an undisclosed injury. Williams was also working with trainers during practice for most of the offseason, but both are expected to return by training camp, Harbaugh said.
For the second consecutive season, the Chargers picked a wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Mississippi’s Tre’ Harris at No. 55.
Rookies poised for instant impacts
Harbaugh lauded the 2025 draft class as being, collectively, one of the hardest working groups of rookies he’s encountered. Several could carve out immediate roles.
Harbaugh considers first-round pick Omarion Hampton and veteran Najee Harris both starting-caliber running backs. In the last two weeks, Harris and third-round defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell showed signs of rapid growth after they digested the playbook, Harbaugh said. The coach said he has to kick Oronde Gadsden off the field after practices to keep the rookie tight end from overexertion.
Gadsden became a minicamp star as he turned into one of the busiest receivers during team and seven-on-seven periods. Syracuse’s leader in receiving yards and catches by a tight end lived up to the hype in the pass game and impressed coaches with his willingness in the blocking game while arriving to the facility at 5:30 a.m. almost every day.
Hours before players are required to be in the building, Gadsden walked through plays on the field by himself every morning, saying the play calls aloud to familiarize himself with the playbook. The next step will be how the 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect performs in pads.
The Chargers gave coach Jim Harbaugh another run option, selecting North Carolina tailback Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick of the NFL draft.
Defense doesn’t let up
The Chargers were the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense last season and, with depth at defensive line and in the secondary, they don’t intend on giving up the crown.
Free-agent additions Naquan Jones and Da’Shawn Hand make the defensive line bigger and more skilled athletically than last year’s group, defensive line coach Mike Elston said.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler Donte Jackson worked at cornerback with Tarheeb Still and the No. 1 defense in minicamp. Cornerback Cam Hart, who was recently cleared to return to practice after offseason shoulder surgery, paired with free-agent signing Benjamin St-Juste as the second team’s cornerbacks. The four defensive backs started 47 games last season, a significant step up in experience after the Chargers relied on a combination of rookies and practice squad callups to overcome a rash of injuries.
While only entering his second season, Still has become a key leader for the defense. After Derwin James Jr. shouted for undrafted free agent Eric Rogers to come to the sideline after a missed assignment during a team period, it was Still who was the first to put his hand on Rogers’ shoulder to explain the play.
Offensive line due for a change
Looking for answers on the offensive line, Zion Johnson and returning starting center Bradley Bozeman alternated days at center and left guard during offseason sessions. When left tackle Rashawn Slater joined the team for minicamp, the potential starting offensive line looked significantly different than the one that got steamrolled in the playoffs.
While Bozeman and Johnson continue to jockey at center and left guard, key free-agent signing Mekhi Becton has solidified the right guard position. The 6-foot-7 Super Bowl champion and 6-foot-8 tackle Joe Alt have the potential to be a dominant right-side duo.
Coaches mentioned Jamaree Salyer as someone who could still battle for a major role on the inside with Bozeman and Johnson, along with free-agent addition Andre James, who was a starting center for three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting last season as the team’s No. 1 right guard, Trey Pipkins III’s role remains unclear.
Considering both a player’s contribution at an individual position and how well a specific combination works together, Harbaugh said he hopes to set the starting lineup around eight to 10 days into training camp.
“It’s always who’s playing the best [and] best combination,” Harbaugh said. “How do we know that? They play the best. It’s really that simple.”
