Why Chargers are confident Justin Herbert will be able to ‘attack down the field more’

Jim Harbaugh shouted out free-agent additions, promising rookies, a former practice squad player and a second-year pro trying to build on his exceptional debut. While trying to highlight only offseason standouts, the Chargers coach instead used a winding answer to mention 12 different players.

That type of depth is by design.

“The competitive waters are so heated,” Harbaugh said as the Chargers finished minicamp last week. “As it stands now, to get to 53, there would be some really good players that would have to not be on the 53. … It’s in a really good place right now because so many have been added or trained themselves to be in ascending place.”

After three phases of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp that saw nearly perfect attendance minus minor injuries or illnesses, the Chargers enter their summer break with confidence. Here’s what we learned about the Chargers during the offseason: