Photos: Construction at Chargers’ practice facility
A look at the ongoing construction at the Chargers’ rising practice facility in El Segundo.
A construction worker walks through what will be the open lobby area at the Chargers’ facility in El Segundo on May 18, 2023. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Members of the media tour the Chargers’ under-construction practice facility in El Segundo on May 18, 2023. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Three new grass practice fields under construction at the Chargers’ new headquarters in El Segundo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The open lobby area at the Chargers’ new headquarters that is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A rendering of the team training room is displayed as work continues on the training room at the Chargers’ new headquarters and practice facility. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A poster size rendition of the new roof-top hospitality club at the Los Angeles Chargers new headquarters and practice facility on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Abraham Garcia, director of project management, walks through what will be the weight room while giving the media a tour of the Los Angeles Chargers new headquarters and practice facility on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Construction workers work on scaffolding overlooking three new grass practice fields under construction at the Los Angeles Chargers new 145,000 square feet headquarters and practice facility on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A construction worker uses a head lamp while working in the auditorium under construction inside the Los Angeles Chargers new 145,000 square feet headquarters and practice facility on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The Los Angeles Chargers new 145,000 square feet headquarters and practice facility is set to open in Spring of 2024 on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. It will include three grass practice fields and a roof-top hospitality club. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Abraham Garcia, director of project management, gives the media a tour of three new grass practice fields under construction at the Los Angeles Chargers new headquarters and practice facility on May 18, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)