Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and betting odds

‘This has only made us more hungry.’ Chargers aim to avenge losses against Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chargers just lost back-to-back games they led early and often, and led well into the fourth quarter.
They lost to two teams surging toward the postseason, the same destination they’re trying to reach.
They lost momentum, ground and time — all while gaining something?
“We’re pissed off,” defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. “Hurt. Angry. Frustrated. I don’t mean that in a negative sense. Those two games opened our eyes to know that we have what it takes. Honestly, I think this has only made us more hungry.”
So, coming off defeats to San Francisco and Kansas City, the Chargers enter Sunday starving for a victory at Arizona. Overall, they’ve lost three of four to fall to 5-5 and ninth in the AFC.
Sony Michel among inactives for Chargers
Veteran running back Sony Michel was among the Chargers’ inactives for their game Sunday at Arizona.
The team activated Joshua Kelley from the injured reserve list Saturday, pushing Michel to fourth on the depth chart. Kelley missed four games because of a knee injury.
The Chargers’ other inactives: wide receivers Mike Williams (ankle) and Jason Moore Jr., safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), tackle Storm Norton and quarterback Easton Stick.
Chargers-Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Only two teams have blitzed more often this season than Arizona, which ranks sixth in quarterback pressures but tied for 25th in sacks.
Last weekend against Kansas City, Justin Herbert was sacked a career-worst five times. Having Keenan Allen back and fully healthy should help Herbert avoid the charging Cardinals. Arizona’s scheme also could mean more use of the quick passing game, which would bring running back Austin Ekeler more into the plan.
“They’re a very diverse defense,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “They give you a ton of different looks.”
Chargers hope to get a little more from Keenan Allen against the Cardinals
The first pass went to Keenan Allen for 17 yards and the first third down was converted by Mike Williams with a 15-yard catch.
The Chargers welcomed back their top two wide receivers last weekend against Kansas City and — even if only briefly — the offense looked potent again as they scored on four of their five first-half possessions.
“Keenan and Mike make what they make for a reason, right?” center Corey Linsley said. “They make $20 million or whatever [per season] because they’re unbelievable. They’re difference-makers. Then, them being difference-makers, opens up the whole offense.”