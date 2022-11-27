Share
Live
Chargers

Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Share
Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Chiefs
Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer and his teammates are pushing for a breakthrough win over the Cardinals after close losses to Kansas City and San Francisco.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Chargers are pushing to rebound from two narrow losses with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PST and it will air on CBS.

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know:

‘This has only made us more hungry.’ Chargers aim to avenge losses against Cardinals

By Jeff Miller

Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day warms up for a game alongside teammates
Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) says the defense is determined to deliver against the Arizona Cardinals after back-to-back close losses.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chargers just lost back-to-back games they led early and often, and led well into the fourth quarter.

They lost to two teams surging toward the postseason, the same destination they’re trying to reach.

They lost momentum, ground and time — all while gaining something?

“We’re pissed off,” defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. “Hurt. Angry. Frustrated. I don’t mean that in a negative sense. Those two games opened our eyes to know that we have what it takes. Honestly, I think this has only made us more hungry.”

So, coming off defeats to San Francisco and Kansas City, the Chargers enter Sunday starving for a victory at Arizona. Overall, they’ve lost three of four to fall to 5-5 and ninth in the AFC.

Read more >>>

Share

Sony Michel among inactives for Chargers

By Jeff Miller

Veteran running back Sony Michel was among the Chargers’ inactives for their game Sunday at Arizona.

The team activated Joshua Kelley from the injured reserve list Saturday, pushing Michel to fourth on the depth chart. Kelley missed four games because of a knee injury.

The Chargers’ other inactives: wide receivers Mike Williams (ankle) and Jason Moore Jr., safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), tackle Storm Norton and quarterback Easton Stick.

Share

Chargers-Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert escapes the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) escapes the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on NFL+.

When Chargers have the ball

Only two teams have blitzed more often this season than Arizona, which ranks sixth in quarterback pressures but tied for 25th in sacks.

Last weekend against Kansas City, Justin Herbert was sacked a career-worst five times. Having Keenan Allen back and fully healthy should help Herbert avoid the charging Cardinals. Arizona’s scheme also could mean more use of the quick passing game, which would bring running back Austin Ekeler more into the plan.

“They’re a very diverse defense,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “They give you a ton of different looks.”

Read more >>>

Share

Chargers hope to get a little more from Keenan Allen against the Cardinals

By Jeff Miller

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen catches a pass in front of Kansas City cornerback Joshua Williams
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The first pass went to Keenan Allen for 17 yards and the first third down was converted by Mike Williams with a 15-yard catch.

The Chargers welcomed back their top two wide receivers last weekend against Kansas City and — even if only briefly — the offense looked potent again as they scored on four of their five first-half possessions.

“Keenan and Mike make what they make for a reason, right?” center Corey Linsley said. “They make $20 million or whatever [per season] because they’re unbelievable. They’re difference-makers. Then, them being difference-makers, opens up the whole offense.”

Read more >>>

Share