Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and betting odds

‘This has only made us more hungry.’ Chargers aim to avenge losses against Cardinals

Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) says the defense is determined to deliver against the Arizona Cardinals after back-to-back close losses. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chargers just lost back-to-back games they led early and often, and led well into the fourth quarter.

They lost to two teams surging toward the postseason, the same destination they’re trying to reach.

They lost momentum, ground and time — all while gaining something?

“We’re pissed off,” defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. “Hurt. Angry. Frustrated. I don’t mean that in a negative sense. Those two games opened our eyes to know that we have what it takes. Honestly, I think this has only made us more hungry.”

So, coming off defeats to San Francisco and Kansas City, the Chargers enter Sunday starving for a victory at Arizona. Overall, they’ve lost three of four to fall to 5-5 and ninth in the AFC.

