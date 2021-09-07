Chargers vs. Washington Football Team: Chargers’ rebuilt offensive line to be tested

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s backup still undecided
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he has not decided who will serve as Justin Herbert’s backup Sunday. Chase Daniel and Easton Stick are the Chargers’ options.
Staley said the team’s No. 2 quarterback could change from week to week based on the opposition and the game plan. He added that Stick will operate the scout team during the week because he needs the experience.
“I think the way we’re approaching that is a lot of it’s opponent-specific,” Staley said. “ ‘Hey, what’s the health of our team? Who’s the other team?’ We’re just going to go in …with a case-by-case basis.”
Chargers’ rebuilt offensive line to be tested against Washington Football Team
The Chargers rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason with the aim to become bigger and more physical.
That effort will be tested immediately when the team opens Sunday at Washington, which features a front-loaded defense that finished second in the NFL in fewest yards allowed last season.
“It’s going to be an outstanding challenge for us,” coach Brandon Staley said. “It’s Year 2 in their program [under coach Ron Rivera], so you anticipate them to be even better.”
Washington’s front features Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edges and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen inside. Each was a first-round pick, and Young is the NFL’s reigning defensive rookie of the year.
Staley called that front “definitely the strength of their defense.” Washington finished fourth league-wide in 2020 in fewest points allowed and sixth with 47 sacks.
On top of that, the Chargers opened their preparation for Week 1 with concerns about veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who has been dealing with discomfort in what Staley called his groin/hip flexor area.
Entering his 11th season, Bulaga was limited to 38% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps a year ago because of injury. The team tailored his training camp workload to try to ensure he could reach the season opener intact.
But Bulaga still missed time dealing with the discomfort and, along with veteran center Corey Linsley, did not appear in any preseason games.
Staley, speaking before the Chargers returned to practice Monday, said Bulaga would attempt to ramp up his activity this week to see whether he’ll be ready to play Sunday.
“He’s feeling good,” Staley said. “He’s going to practice today fully. And then we’re going to go from there. We’re excited to see him out there. ... We’re certainly a better team with him out there.”
If Bulaga can’t play, Storm Norton would start Sunday. Norton started three games last year and appeared in three others. He joined the Chargers as a free agent in April of 2020 after playing in the XFL.
Norton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Toledo. He has spent time with Detroit, Arizona and Minnesota, playing one game for the Vikings in 2018.
“Storm Norton has come a long way,” Staley said last week. “From being a guy who has come from the XFL, like five seconds ago, and is now a factor as an NFL tackle. I think his story is a good one.
“His story is a favorite of mine on how much he’s improved and what he’s added to our football team. I think that’s a guy who has certainly carved out a good role for himself on our football team.”
If Bulaga is out, the Chargers also would have the option of moving left guard Matt Feiler to right tackle and start 2021 fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes in Feiler’s spot.
Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, however, said the preference would be to replace Bulaga with Norton and disrupt only one starting spot rather than two.
The Chargers’ depth up front isn’t great, a fact that was reinforced during the preseason when the backups struggled and the offense repeatedly bogged down.
“We’re no different than a lot of NFL teams in that you get a couple injuries, you’re going to get a couple guys with a little less experience in there that are going to have to grow up fast,” Lombardi said. “If you talk to 32 teams, 31 are saying, ‘The O-line staying healthy is a very important part of our success this year.’
“I don’t think we’re any different than that. I think we can weather a little bit. That’s part of our job — knowing where those strong points and weak points are in any part of the offense and game-planning around that.”
The Chargers also have tackle Trey Pipkins, a third-round pick in 2019. He has started eight games over the last two seasons but has been unable to maintain a desired level of production.
“It’s been up and down,” Lombardi said. “He has the ability we’re looking for. It’s just a consistency thing. That just comes with experience.”
As for Bulaga, the Chargers will monitor his progress this week while recognizing that his health could be an issue all season.
“He’s no different than a lot of veterans,” Lombardi said. “They’ve got a lot of wear on their tires. You’re trying to save their workload for when they need it. Those guys end up having a lot of muscle memory. It’s important they practice, but they can get away with a few less reps than some of the new guys.”