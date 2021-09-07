Chargers vs. Washington Football Team: Chargers’ rebuilt offensive line to be tested

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s backup still undecided

Chargers quarterbacks Chase Daniel, right, and Justin Herbert during a minicamp practice June 15 in Costa Mesa. (Associated Press)

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he has not decided who will serve as Justin Herbert’s backup Sunday. Chase Daniel and Easton Stick are the Chargers’ options.

Staley said the team’s No. 2 quarterback could change from week to week based on the opposition and the game plan. He added that Stick will operate the scout team during the week because he needs the experience.

“I think the way we’re approaching that is a lot of it’s opponent-specific,” Staley said. “ ‘Hey, what’s the health of our team? Who’s the other team?’ We’re just going to go in …with a case-by-case basis.”