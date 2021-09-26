Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, news, odds and score

Chargers vs. Chiefs matchups: Justin Herbert, offense seek to improve in red zone

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Chargers (1-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be carried on CBS (Channel 2).

When Chargers have the ball: Scoring touchdowns on only three of 10 trips, the Chargers this season often have left the red zone red faced. Defensively, though, Kansas City has been worse. The Chiefs allowed Cleveland and Baltimore to go a combined eight for eight in the red zone to open the season. The Chargers have been productive moving the ball, but not scoring. They have only three touchdowns despite possessing an offense that features Justin Herbert. Kansas City already has surrendered nine touchdowns. The Ravens scored on five of their final six possessions last week before running out the clock in a 36-35 win. Herbert has been playing at a high level, with back-to-back 300-yard games while deftly eluding pressure. “We’re distributing the ball evenly, balanced, getting it to a lot of different people,” coach Brandon Staley said. “I really like the way we’re throwing the football right now.” Running more effectively, especially in the red zone, could help with point production. The Chiefs have been accommodating in that regard. Playing against solid rushing teams in the Browns and Ravens, Kansas City has given up 404 yards on the ground to rank last in the NFL. This isn’t a prediction, just a fact: The Chargers haven’t had a 100-yard rusher since Dec. 8, 2019, when Austin Ekeler totaled 101 at Jacksonville.

