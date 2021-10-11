Lessons in crunch-time game management: Takeaways from Chargers’ win over Browns

The Chargers celebrate following a touchdown run by Austin Ekeler in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers have won twice in three weeks by scoring late touchdowns when they would have benefited more from not scoring and killing valuable time.

At Kansas City in Week 3, Justin Herbert checked out of a running play and passed to Mike Williams for a four-yard score with 32 seconds remaining.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained later that he probably should have been more clear with Herbert about running the ball to prevent the Chiefs from getting a last shot on offense.

In this game, Austin Ekeler was dragged into the end zone by several Browns defenders with 1:31 to go when the play called for him to go down short of the goal line.

Cleveland was out of timeouts and the idea was for the Chargers to end the game with ball and, presumably, a short, game-deciding field goal attempt.

“I certainly did not want to go in on that one,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We were planning to finish [with] the ball without any time left.”

The Chargers could have had Herbert take a knee instead of handing off the ball, especially if the plan was to not score a touchdown. That would have prevented the Browns from carrying Ekeler across the goal line.

As it turned out, the Chargers got away with scoring too soon both times by surviving last-second Hail Mary passes that fell incomplete.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how they handle the situation if it arises again.

“That’s something that we have to talk about and continue to develop,” Herbert said. “So we can be better on that in the future.”