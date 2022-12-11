Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen makes a touchdown grab against Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson last weekend. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Once again, the Chargers will try to begin and end a game with both of their top wide receivers — Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — something that hasn’t happened all season.

Allen was injured in the second quarter of the season opener. He came back in Week 7 but was unable to play in the second half. Allen and Williams were available in Week 11 until Williams was injured on the Chargers’ second offensive series. Williams remained on the injury report until Friday, when his removal meant he and Allen were in line to start against Miami.

For Justin Herbert to get the ball to either of his favorite wideouts, the Chargers will need improved protection. Herbert has been sacked 14 times over the last three weeks, and the Dolphins do like to blitz. Miami has had multiple sacks in four consecutive games.

The return of center Corey Linsley should help, the 2021 Pro Bowl pick clearing concussion protocol Friday after missing slightly more than a game and a half. Playing behind a line riddled by injury, the Chargers’ offense has been unable to produce any consistency in 2022, particularly when it comes to running the ball.

If they fall behind early in this matchup, Herbert, Allen and Williams likely will be the Chargers’ only chance.