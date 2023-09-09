Chargers-Dolphins matchups: Justin Herbert-Kellen Moore offense put to the test

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches his players during training camp in July. (Kyusung Gong / For The Times)

During the preseason, only a handful of projected regulars played. That means this game will bring the first true glimpses of coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense, which has been widely and loudly touted since he was hired in January.

Advertisement

Under Moore, quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to be given the opportunity to take more deep shots as the Chargers search for explosive moments.

“With the players we have, we’re not just out there throwing up prayers hoping someone comes down with it,” wide receiver Mike Williams said. “We’re not playing backyard football. We’re trusting the plan and our quarterback.”

This game also will mark the debut of Quentin Johnston, the former Texas Christian receiver drafted No. 21 overall. Johnston had some issues with drops in college and during training camp and the preseason. His ability to secure the ball and Herbert’s trust will be something to monitor.

Miami has a new defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio, who was instrumental in the rise of Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley. At age 65, Fangio is an NFL DC for the first time since 2018, when Staley was his outside linebackers coach in Chicago.