Chargers vs. Jets matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Jets Jordan Whitehead (3), Craig James (31) and Tony Adams (22) celebrated three interceptions against the Eagles. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

At home this season, the New York Jets have beaten Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts and had Patrick Mahomes scrambling until the final two minutes. Of course, they also lost to Mac Jones at MetLife Stadium, so there’s reason to still be a bit skeptical. In those victories over Buffalo and Philadelphia, the Jets’ defense generated eight takeaways, a haul that included three interceptions each of Allen and Hurts. So Justin Herbert will need to take care of the ball, something he has done well in 2023. He has been picked off four times, his interception percentage tied for sixth lowest in the league. In further accessing the challenge that awaits the Chargers, consider that the Jets, through seven games, have surrendered only two touchdowns — one to Denver and one to the New York Giants — after halftime. Scoring in the third and fourth quarters has been an issue for Herbert and this offense, the Chargers with only one second-half touchdown over their last four games. So this sets up as a potentially dicey pairing for a team still searching for offensive consistency and a running game that can take some of the burden off Herbert. If the score is tight at halftime, the second half could be even tighter for the Chargers.