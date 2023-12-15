Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco after brutal loss to Raiders

The Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley on Friday morning hours after an ugly loss at Las Vegas dropped their record to 5-9.

The team announced it will name interims to fill both positions for the final three games of the season “within short order.”

“These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take.

“Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today.”

Telesco was hired in January of 2013 at the age of 40, becoming the youngest general manager in franchise history.

His teams finished 84-92 in the regular season and made three playoff appearances, winning a pair of postseason games. Telesco’s Chargers never won an AFC West title and reached double figures in victories only twice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.