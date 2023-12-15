Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco after brutal loss to Raiders

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, August 22, 2021 - Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley during a 2021 preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley on Friday morning hours after an ugly loss at Las Vegas dropped their record to 5-9.

The team announced it will name interims to fill both positions for the final three games of the season “within short order.”

“These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take.

Advertisement

“Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today.”

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Chargers.

Chargers

Chargers lose it all in Las Vegas, and coach Brandon Staley could be next

The Chargers were missing star players and any desire to compete as the Raiders scored a franchise record 63 points after going scoreless last week.

Dec. 14, 2023

Telesco was hired in January of 2013 at the age of 40, becoming the youngest general manager in franchise history.

His teams finished 84-92 in the regular season and made three playoff appearances, winning a pair of postseason games. Telesco’s Chargers never won an AFC West title and reached double figures in victories only twice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement