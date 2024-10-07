The Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins had a great start to the season but the running back has been slowed during consecutive losses. (Rusty Jones / Associated Press)

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has said he envisions a balanced offense in which the rushing attack sets up potent passing options for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Fighting against key injuries, Roman’s vision has yet to materialize.

The Chargers are averaging just 17 points per game. Entering Week 5, they ranked second to last in the NFL with 136.5 passing yards per game and 28th in total offense. The running game that thrived during two wins produced just 116 yards on 44 attempts in its losses.

With both losses coming in close games, however, the most glaring deficiency is the offense’s ineffectiveness in key situations.

The Chargers converted seven of 24 third-down tries in their last two games and have not scored a second-half touchdown since the season opener. They were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chiefs and lost both games after going scoreless.

“We haven’t been our best in the fourth quarter when our best was needed,” Harbaugh said.

Injuries to the team’s three most important players contributed to the offensive downturn. Getting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) healthy will be necessary to any turnaround, whether the Chargers maintain their run-heavy approach or start leaning toward an aerial attack.

Shaking off a high-ankle sprain, Herbert has passed for fewer than 180 yards in all four games. He had only three such performances during his first four seasons.

The Chargers have not attempted more than 27 passes in a game, but when asked whether the team could lean more on Herbert’s passing to jump-start Roman’s offense that has long been known for its punishing ground attack, Harbaugh said, “We have and we will continue to do more.”

“It’s incredible what he can do,” Harbaugh said of Herbert, “the accuracy that he can throw it to any point in the field.”