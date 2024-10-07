Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
There won’t be a redo, but for the injured Chargers, an early off week is at least a restart.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called the team’s Week 5 bye “like starting the season over” after dropping to 2-2 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A team that was without four starters in its last game because of injuries was in need of the break. More difficult tasks await in the next 13 weeks.
Three big questions for the rest of the season:
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has said he envisions a balanced offense in which the rushing attack sets up potent passing options for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Fighting against key injuries, Roman’s vision has yet to materialize.
The Chargers are averaging just 17 points per game. Entering Week 5, they ranked second to last in the NFL with 136.5 passing yards per game and 28th in total offense. The running game that thrived during two wins produced just 116 yards on 44 attempts in its losses.
With both losses coming in close games, however, the most glaring deficiency is the offense’s ineffectiveness in key situations.
The Chargers converted seven of 24 third-down tries in their last two games and have not scored a second-half touchdown since the season opener. They were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chiefs and lost both games after going scoreless.
Familiar tune for the Chargers, who are very competitive with Justin Herbert at the helm but as usual are shorthanded because of injuries and lose to Chiefs.
“We haven’t been our best in the fourth quarter when our best was needed,” Harbaugh said.
Injuries to the team’s three most important players contributed to the offensive downturn. Getting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) healthy will be necessary to any turnaround, whether the Chargers maintain their run-heavy approach or start leaning toward an aerial attack.
Shaking off a high-ankle sprain, Herbert has passed for fewer than 180 yards in all four games. He had only three such performances during his first four seasons.
The Chargers have not attempted more than 27 passes in a game, but when asked whether the team could lean more on Herbert’s passing to jump-start Roman’s offense that has long been known for its punishing ground attack, Harbaugh said, “We have and we will continue to do more.”
“It’s incredible what he can do,” Harbaugh said of Herbert, “the accuracy that he can throw it to any point in the field.”
Quentin Johnston has flashed his potential as a top wideout. Rookie Ladd McConkey quickly has become a safety blanket across the middle. Now the young receivers await support from their veterans.
DJ Chark Jr., who joined the team in free agency, could soon return from a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve. The seven-year pro is the only Chargers receiver with a 1,000-yard season to his credit. Limited by elbow and calf injuries, Joshua Palmer has 10 catches for 70 yards.
McConkey leads the Chargers with 176 yards on 15 catches. Johnston is backing up teammates’ preseason praise with 11 catches for 142 yards and three touchdowns. The former first-round draft pick had his first game with multiple touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers and followed it with a 27-yard touchdown catch against the Steelers. His touchdowns in four games already surpassed last season’s total of two.
“He’s got immense talent,” Roman said. “It’s great to see him starting to tap into it and realize it, so we expect nothing but that, and we just gotta keep getting better.”
The fact that the Chargers have kept games close despite their sputtering offense is a testament to the defensive makeover under first-year coordinator Jesse Minter. Despite consecutive losses, the Chargers still led the NFL with 12½ points per game given up entering Week 5. The Chargers were tied for second with a plus-five turnover margin, with seven defensive takeaways.
General manager Joe Hortiz’s offseason additions are paying off big. Defensive tackle Poona Ford anchors a suddenly stout defensive line that gives up just 94 yards rushing a game. Cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Elijah Molden are stalwarts in the secondary. The three newcomers account for all of the team’s interceptions.
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who continues to impact games in his 11th season, said during the preseason that the new coaching staff injected a different energy into the team. Even with consecutive losses entering the off week, Mack maintained that matters still were changing for the better for a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018.
Derwin James Jr. didn’t enjoy missing the Chargers’ game against the Chiefs because of a suspension, but he did like how improved depth showed in his absence.
“If you look at the film, look at what the offense is doing and what we’re doing, it’s a lot of football we’re proud of,” Mack said. “But that don’t matter. It’s not no moral victories, especially for me.”
Injuries also are haunting the defense with star outside linebacker Joey Bosa struggling because of a hip injury. Rookie Junior Colson, who earned a spot in the early three-man rotation as the defensive player entrusted to relay calls with in-helmet communication from coaches, has missed two games because of a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Nick Niemann could make his season debut soon after being placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He resumed practice during the off week.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.