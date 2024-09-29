Chargers give Chiefs a scare before Super Bowl champs overcome 10-point deficit

The Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins (27) is upended near the goal line by the Chiefs’ Chamarri Conner (27).

For the second consecutive week, the Chargers entered a fourth quarter with the score tied. This time Justin Herbert still was in the game.

The result didn’t change.

Herbert fought through a high-ankle sprain, but couldn’t push the short-handed Chargers to a key AFC West win over the Chiefs, who kept the Chargers scoreless for the final three quarters in a 17-10 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Chiefs (4-0) have won six straight over their division rivals and 18 of the last 21. Five of the last six wins were by fewer than seven points.

Advertisement

🏈 Chargers-Chiefs summary Check out the game summary from the Chargers’ loss Sunday.

The Chiefs sealed the win with a five-play, 60-yard drive in the fourth quarter capped by a one-yard touchdown run from Samaje Perine with 6:08 remaining.

The Chargers (2-2) could have jumped ahead with 13:37 to go in the fourth quarter, but were stopped on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City three-yard line. Pressure from the right side forced Herbert out of the pocket and he threw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

Already hobbled with a high-right ankle sprain, Herbert was sacked twice and hit almost a dozen more times behind an offensive line without both starting tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee). Herbert finished with 179 yards and one touchdown on 16-of-27 passing.

Advertisement

The offense got help from a defense that was also was missing two key starters, safety Derwin James Jr. (suspended) and Joey Bosa (hip).

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) hauls in a touchdown pass in the first half behind Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In a dream start for the Chargers, the defense forced two turnovers in the first quarter.

A fumble forced by Tuli Tuipulotu and recovered by Elijah Molden led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Ladd McConkey, but the Chargers failed to take full advantage of Kristian Fulton’s interception that placed the offense at the Kansas City 20-yard line.

Advertisement

The Chargers settled for a 50-yard field goal after the short field because of two penalties on the offensive line.

The combination of an illegal chop block from guard Sam Mustipher — a backup center who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday — and holding by new left tackle Jamaree Salyer forced the Chargers to settle for a long field goal on their second drive.