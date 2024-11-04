Chargers takeaways: Defense continues to make difference in win over Browns

Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) celebrates his interception against the Saints. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

Before the game, defensive coaches gave their players a simple challenge. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston was close to 100 career passes intercepted, coaches said.

Advertisement

“Let’s be the team that gets him there,” linebacker Daiyan Henley said of the message.

The Chargers came one interception short of getting Winston to the century mark, settling for three picks Sunday. Chargers defensive backs Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman and Tarheeb Still each intercepted Winston in the second half with Still getting unofficial credit from coach Jim Harbaugh for “one-and-a-half” interceptions as the rookie deflected a pass to Molden in the third quarter.

But the Chargers could have gotten five interceptions, Henley said. The second-year middle linebacker got his fingertips on a pass in the first quarter and safety Derwin James Jr. dropped a would-be pick that hit him in the hands.

“Being next to perfection isn’t what we’re trying to do,” said Henley, who led the team with 13 tackles. “We’re trying to get to that. We’re trying to be there. So the three was great, let’s go get five next time.”

Chargers Chargers’ offense, defense meet halfway in convincing win over Browns The offense gives the Chargers an early lead over the Browns on the road, and the defense keeps Cleveland at bay with three interceptions in a 27-10 victory.

The defensive front also broke through for six sacks, with two-and-a-half from Tuli Tuipulotu and two from Morgan Fox.

“Everybody hit on every cylinder,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “It’s great to see, man. Total team defense. Domination today.”

Advertisement

The Chargers improved their turnover margin to plus-nine on the season. A ball-hawking defense is a signature of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme he adopted while with the Baltimore Ravens as the secondary coach. En route to the national championship last season, Michigan led the nation in turnover margin at plus-19.